Friday, February 09, 2024
     
  4. Pakistan Elections: Results in four seats announced, two each won by PML-N, independents | LIVE
Nearly 650,000 security personnel have been deployed across the country to conduct peaceful elections. With former prime minister Imran Khan in jail, Sharif's PML-N is tipped to emerge as the single largest party in the elections.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2024 7:17 IST
Image Source : REUTERS Polling staff count ballots after the end of the voting at a polling station during a general election, in Hyderabad, Pakistan.

Pakistan Election Results 2024: The counting of votes in the Pakistan general election is underway following the conclusion of the polling on Thursday. The election was marred by a crackdown on jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan's party, sporadic violence and connectivity issues after the government suspended mobile and internet services to foil suspected terror attacks. The polling started at 8 AM and continued without any break till 5 PM on Thursday. A countrywide public holiday was declared to enable more than 12 crore voters to cast their ballots. The polling percentage is not yet known. The results of individual polling stations have started to pour in from across the country after the mandatory one hour restriction elapsed. But it may take a couple of hours before the complete result of any constituency is available. In total 266 National Assembly seats were up for grabs out of 336, but polling was postponed on at least one seat after a candidate was killed in a gun attack in Bajaur. Another 60 seats are reserved for women and 10 for minorities, and are allotted to the winning parties based on proportional representation. A party must win 133 seats out of 265 being contested to form the next government.

Live updates :Pakistan Election Results

  • Feb 09, 2024 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Pakistan ex-PM Shehbaz Sharif wins Lahore seat

    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has won the Lahore seat. Counting is underway amid delays.

  • Feb 09, 2024 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Results in four Parliamentary seats announced

    Pakistan's electoral body announced results from 4 national parliamentary seats, more than 12 hours after polling in a general election ended, data from the Election Commission of Pakistan website showed.

    Two of the seats were won by the party of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, while the other two were won by independent candidates.

  • Feb 09, 2024 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Independent candidates linked to jailed ex-PM Imran Khan leads

    Independent candidates linked to jailed ex-PM Imran Khan are leading in over 125 seats, local media reported. 

  • Feb 09, 2024 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Counting of votes underway in Pakistan general elections

    The counting of votes in Pakistan general elections is underway. The polling had concluded on Thursday. Several incidents of violence were reported during the voting at various places across the country.

     

