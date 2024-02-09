Pakistan Elections: Results in four seats announced, two each won by PML-N, independents | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Polling staff count ballots after the end of the voting at a polling station during a general election, in Hyderabad, Pakistan.

Pakistan Election Results 2024: The counting of votes in the Pakistan general election is underway following the conclusion of the polling on Thursday. The election was marred by a crackdown on jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan's party, sporadic violence and connectivity issues after the government suspended mobile and internet services to foil suspected terror attacks. The polling started at 8 AM and continued without any break till 5 PM on Thursday. A countrywide public holiday was declared to enable more than 12 crore voters to cast their ballots. The polling percentage is not yet known. The results of individual polling stations have started to pour in from across the country after the mandatory one hour restriction elapsed. But it may take a couple of hours before the complete result of any constituency is available. In total 266 National Assembly seats were up for grabs out of 336, but polling was postponed on at least one seat after a candidate was killed in a gun attack in Bajaur. Another 60 seats are reserved for women and 10 for minorities, and are allotted to the winning parties based on proportional representation. A party must win 133 seats out of 265 being contested to form the next government.