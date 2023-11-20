Pakistan: Dance party, alcohol and meat consumption in Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara sparks outrage

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

The administration of Pakistan's Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara triggered a major controversy by organising a dance party in the premises of the sacred religious site. During the party, people allegedly consumed alcohol and meat, sparking outrage within the Sikh community.

In a post on platform X, BJP leader and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the alleged dance party and alcohol consumption on gurdwara premises, urging the Pakistan government to take swift action.

"I strongly condemn the sacrilegious incident involving alcohol and meat consumption within the sacred premises of Gurudwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib. It's particularly disheartening that the Kartarpur Gurdwara committee administration was involved in this," he said.

Posting some videos of the party in Kartarpur Sahib, Sirsa expressed dismay that Sayed Abu Bakar Qureshi, CEO of the Kartarpur Corridor, allegedly organised a non-vegetarian party in the Kartarpur Sahib complex, which was attended by around 80 people including Narowal district police officer Mohammad Sharukh.

"Sikh community worldwide feels betrayed by this disrespect to the sacred site where Guru Nanak Dev ji took his last breath. I demand swift accountability and action from @GovtofPakistan in this regard," Sirsa said in his tweet.

People were seen dancing in an intoxicated manner in the videos posted by Sirsa. Pakistan government officials are also rumoured to have been participating in the event.

Incident triggers widespread outrage

Several social media users also condemned the alleged incident, asking the Pakistan government to take action against such activities that hurt the sentiments of minority communities.

In a similar incident in 2021, a Pakistani model's bareheaded photos within the Gurdwara complex sparked widespread criticism on social media.

Expressing concern over the incident, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami and current DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka have taken note of the video and its potential implications, as per some reports.

SGPC president Dhami emphasized that if the event occurred within the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib complex, it would constitute a violation of 'maryada' and Sikh sentiments, particularly in a place so closely associated with Guru Nanak Dev. SGPC General Secretary Gurvinder Singh Grewal also condemned the incident and accused the head granthi of Kartarpur Sahib of being present in the event.

DSGMC spokesperson Manjit Singh Bhoma demanded a public apology from the organizers, emphasizing that the event took place near the PMU office, an integral part of the Gurdwara Kartarpur complex. The call for an apology underscores the seriousness with which Sikh organizations view any actions that may disrespect the sanctity of the religious site.

The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara holds immense significance for Sikhs worldwide, and any perceived disrespect is bound to evoke strong reactions from the Sikh community.

(with inputs from ANI)

Latest World News