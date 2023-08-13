Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan: 1 terrorist killed, 3 soldiers injured after Chinese convoy attacked in Balochistan

A Chinese convoy carrying 23 engineers was attacked in the Gwadar area of Pakistan's Balochistan on Sunday, reported news agency ANI. According to the Global Times, the incident took place near the Gwadar police station when the convoy was attacked with an IED. Following this, there was an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces killing one terrorist and injuring three officials.

Global Times on the social media platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter shared a video and informed about the incident. The van which was part of the convoy was shot at creating cracks in the glass. Further details of the incident are awaited.

However, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, a senator and former provincial interior minister took to X and wrote, "I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on Chinese workers convoy in Gwadar. Thankfully, no loss of life happened, but there are reports that the ambush has been repulsed and the attackers have been killed."

Gwadar port is one of the focal points of the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with many Chinese workers working at the port. China is investing heavily in Balochistan under the CPEC.

Last week, at least seven people, including a chairman of a Union Council (UC), were killed in a landmine blast targeting a vehicle in Balochistan’s Panjgur district. "Miscreants had planted a remote explosive device to target a vehicle carrying Balgatar UC Chairman Ishtiaq Yaqoob and others who were returning from a wedding ceremony," the Dawn quoted Amjad Somro, deputy commissioner of Panjgur, as saying.

With the increase in terrorism incidents in the country, the Punjab Home Department has directed the Chinese nationals living in the province or working with private companies to hire private security companies of 'A' category for their security, the Dawn reported. The home department and police held a meeting in the month of February this year to review the security of the Chinese nationals working on government and private projects in the province.

In 2014, the Punjab government established the Special Protection Unit (SPU) as a dedicated unit for the security of foreigners working at different projects of national importance. As many as 3,336 security constables, 187 drivers, 20 wireless operators, 244 former army personnel in the rank of senior security constable to chief security officer and seven former army officers in the rank of additional director & deputy director were recruited in the SPU, the Dawn reported.

Keeping in view the job requirement, the personnel were imparted six months rigorous training at four police training schools by the professional trainers. Presently, 3,829 officers and personnel of the SPU along with 2,552 attached personnel from districts are providing security to 7,567 Chinese working at four CPEC and 27 non-CPEC projects in the province.

They are also providing security to the Chinese residing at 70 residences and 24 camps in the province, the Dawn reported.With renewed attention after the horrific Karachi university incident which took the lives of several Chinese nationals, the Pakistani government has decided to bear the security costs of non-CPEC projects as well, media reports said citing sources.

(With inputs from agencies)

