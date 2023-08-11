Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSF troops noticed suspicious movement of a person

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border (IB) in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Friday, said the official. BSF troops noticed suspicious movement of a person along the IB near Thekalan village under Taran Taran district.

The intruder was challenged by the troops but he kept advancing towards the border fencing. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, BSF personnel opened fire, killing the man on the spot, the official added.

Earlier in July, a Pakistani intruder was killed as BSF troops foiled a major infiltration attempt along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. According to BSF, the vigilant troops gunned down the intruder after he ignored the repeated warnings and tried to flee after managing to cross the border fence near the Jabowal border outpost in the Arnia sector.

