Punjab: BSF recovers Pakistani drone from Tarn Taran; over 3 kg heroin seized from Ferozepur, Amritsar

In a joint operation, Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Sunday recovered a Pakistani drone from a well near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, said the official.

According to BSF, acting on specific information BSF and Punjab Police jointly carried out a search operation in the outskirts of Lakhna village in Tarn Taran district and during the search, they recovered a drone in broken condition kept in a plastic sac tied with bricks from a well.

The BSF further said that the recovered drone is a Quadcopter. "Yet another Pakistani drone recovered by the joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police," it added.

Heroin seized from Ferozepur, Amritsar

In two separate incidents, the security forces also seized over three kilograms of heroin from Ferozepur and Amritsar. Acting on a tip-off, the BSF and Punjab Police recovered three packets of heroin approximately a gross weight of 3 kgs from a farming field near Machiwara village in Ferozepur.

The BSF troops also recovered 530 grams of heroin from Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district.

Pakistani intruder shot dead

Earlier on August 11, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF along the International Border (IB) in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The intruder was challenged by the troops but he kept advancing towards the border fencing. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, BSF personnel opened fire, killing the man on the spot, the official added.

