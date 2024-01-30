Pakistan: Massive blast during Imran Khan's PTI poll rally kills 4 and injures several in Balochistan's Sibi

Follow us on Image Source : AP PTI supporters hold an election rally in Balochistan.

Balochistan blast: At least four people were killed while five were wounded in a bomb blast at a former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party rally in Balochistan’s Sibi on Tuesday, Dawn reported. The medical superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital in Sibi, Dr Babar, confirmed the injuries and casualties to Dawn.com. The incident comes just nine days before the February 8 general elections.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf strongly condemns the bomb blast at the election rally of Tehreek-e-Insaf in Sabi. Expressing great grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the workers. The attack on the peaceful election rally of Tehreek-e-Insaf is a criminal failure of the supervising provincial and federal governments," PTI said in a message posted on X.

Elections to take place despite violence: Minister

Meanwhile, taking to social media, Interim Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that regardless of the blast, the elections will be conducted as planned and added the terrorist act will not discourage the government from taking any concrete step. "Regardless of the actions of terrorists, the elections will proceed as planned. The rally in Sibi, which was targeted by terrorists, will not discourage the government of Balochistan from conducting the elections,” he said.

The caretaker minister said it was “evident” that terrorists aimed to disrupt the election process and its results. “The resilient people of Balochistan, by the grace of God, will ensure that at least 50 per cent of the population actively participates in the voting process on February 8. “I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the three families affected by the tragic blast in Sibi,” Achakzai added.

Pakistan elections

It is worth mentioning that the country is scheduled to hold general elections on February 8. Imran Khan, who is considered as the major candidate, is currently behind bars and has been barred from fighting elections. In fact, the Pakistan Election Commission has barred his "bat symbol" in elections and disqualified several candidates, citing irregularities.

Earlier today, a special court sentenced Khan and his deputy Shah Mahmood Qureshi to ten years of imprisonment in the cipher case. The case pertains to the ex-PM brandishing a document alleging that it contains US involvement behind his ouster from power in 2022.

ALSO READ: Pakistan: Imran Khan, aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi, sentenced to 10 years for leaking state secrets