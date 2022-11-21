Revealed! How Pakistan army chief General Bajwa's family became billionaires in 6 years

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Pakistan army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa is set to retire soon.

General Bajwa family wealth news: In what could have serious repercussions in a country which is already facing tumultuous political scenes, a report has emerged claiming that Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's family amassed billions in a short period of time.

Pakistani journalist Ahmad Noorani, in a report published in Fact Focus, has claimed that General Bajwa's immediate and extended family members made billions of dollars within a span of six years through new businesses. The report underlined that Bajwa's family members purchased farmhouses in top cities of the country as well as bought properties in foreign countries.

According to reports, website of the Fact Focus has been blocked in Pakistan due to the stunning article.

The findings were based on data dug out from financial dealings of General Bajwa's family, including his wife Ayesha Amjad, his daughter-in-law Mahnoor Sabir and other close family members, Fact Focus asserted.

"Within six years, both families become billionaires, started and international business, purchased multiple foreigh properties, started transferring capital abroad, become owners of commercial plazas, commercial plots, huge farmhouses in Islamabad and Karachi, an immense real estate portfolio in Lahore and so on. The current market value of the - known - assets and businesses withing Pakistan and outside accumulated by the Bajwa family during the last six years in more that Rs 12.7 billion," ANI quoted Noorani, as writing in his report.

The damaging report has come at a time when the process of appointment of new Pakistan army chief is to start.

Meanwhile, reports in Pakistani media suggest that Shehbaz Sharif government is planning an amendment of the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 which is expected to empower the Prime Minister to retain an incumbent Army chief with a simple notification rather than through a complex constitutional process which also requires the President's assent. This could mean that General Bajwa may get an extention.

However, General Bajwa and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army's media wing, have maintained that he would retire at the end of his tenure and will not be seeking another extension in his tenure.

