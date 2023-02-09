Follow us on Image Source : DR. S. JAISHANKAR (TWITTER HANDLE) Operation Dost: Indian Army's field hospital starts functioning in Turkey

Operation Dost: A field hospital as a part of the 'Operation Dost' set up by the Indian Army has become operational. The field hospital has surgical and emergency wards to provide succour to the affected people of the quake-ravaged Turkey. The hospital has been set up in the Hatay province.

India has launched 'Operation Dost'

The quake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing over 17,000 people and flattening several buildings. India has launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to both countries. On Tuesday, India sent to Turkey relief materials, a mobile hospital and specialised search and rescue teams in four C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft to support the country's rescue efforts.

Field Hospital started functioning

On Wednesday, India despatched relief materials in another aircraft to Turkey. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday took to Twitter to provide an update on the relief work done by India in Turkey. "The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Turkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards; X-Ray Lab & Medical Store. @adgpi team will work 24 x 7 to provide relief to the affected people. #OperationDost," Jaishankar tweeted and shared pictures of the field hospital.

Jaishankar had earlier shared photos of teams from India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) commencing a search operation in Turkey's Gaziantep. The MEA said India has been able to send more than 250 personnel, specialised equipment and other relief material amounting to more than 135 tonnes to Turkiye on five C-17 IAF aircraft.

Image Source : INDIAN ARMY (TWITTER HANDLE) A Turkish woman hugs a woman officer of the Indian Army in the field hospital.

Self-sustained teams of the NDRF

These include three self-sustained teams of the NDRF numbering more than 150 specially trained personnel, along with dog squads, specialised equipment, vehicles and other supplies. "Their equipment allows for detection, location, access and rescue of people trapped under collapsed structures," the MEA said.

In addition, personnel and equipment have been sent to set up a 30-bed self-sustained field hospital of the Indian Army. This includes a team of 99 specially-trained personnel with essential medicines, advanced equipment, vehicles, and ambulances. The MEA said the hospital will provide a fully functional operation theatre, and facilities such as X-rays, and ventilators among others.

The Indian Army on Thursday also tweeted a picture of a woman hugging an Indian Army personnel on duty at the field hospital: "#OperationDost We Care. #IndianArmy #Türkiye".

ALSO READ | Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Syrian Embassy appeals to Indians to lend hands in the aftermath

ALSO READ | Turkey earthquake: One Indian missing, 10 others stuck in different parts but safe, says govt

Latest World News