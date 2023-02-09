Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Syrian Embassy appeals to Indians to lend hands in the aftermath

Follow us on Image Source : AP Destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey after the earthquake jolted Turkey and Syria

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Syrian Embassy has asked Indians to come forward and donate in the aftermath of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The devastating earthquakes that jolted Turkey and Syria have taken thousands of lives. As per news reports, the death toll due to the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has been raised to over 19,000 leaving several injured. According to a report by AP, this death toll has surpassed Japan's Fukushima disaster toll.

Syrian Embassy's Appeal to the Indians

Recently, the Syrian Embassy has appealed to the Indians to lend hands in the aftermath. The embassy has asked the people of India to come forward and donate.

'Syria has been struck by a massive earthquake with 7.7 magnitudes on the Richter scale, which led to hundreds of death and thousands of injuries. Many buildings collapsed and people are still trapped under the debris. The Syrian government mobilized all its forces to meet the challenges and reach to the affected victims, providing them with shelter and essential supplies. We are appealing to our Indian friends from all strata of society to come forward and help,' a notice from the embassy reads.

It further states, 'Any volunteer who would like to donate is welcome to contribute and send his/ her contribution to the Embassy of the Syrian Arab Republic at D-5/8, Vasant Vihar New Delhi 110057.'

