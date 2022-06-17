Nupur Sharma Prophet row: US condemns remarks by ex-BJP functionaries

Follow us on Image Source : AP Supporters of a religious group burn a picture of Nupur Sharma during a demonstration to condemn derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad recently made by Sharma in Lahore, Pakistan.

Nupur Sharma Prophet row: The United States (US) Thursday said it condemns the offensive comments made by now-sacked BJP functionaries on Prophet Mohammad. "We've condemned the offensive comments made by two BJP functionaries, and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemned their statements," State department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Thursday. "We regularly engage with the Indian government at senior levels on human rights concerns, including freedom of religion or belief," he said. The United States encourages India to promote respect for human rights, the Biden Administration said here.

Nupur Sharma was suspended by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while another leader, Naveen Jindal, was expelled over their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. The comments led to an intense backlash in several Islamic countries and calls for a boycott of Indian products. There have been protests in several Indian cities as well, while multiple FIRs have been registered against Sharma and Jindal.

The comments by Biden administration comes days after Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran and Kuwait expressed their condemnation of the controversial remarks against the Prophet and called for "respect for beliefs and religions".

Pakistan summoned the Indian chargé d'affaires to convey its categorical rejection and condemnation of the controversial remarks by the former BJP spokespersons. Qatar and Kuwait summoned the Indian ambassadors and handed over to them protest notes on what the Gulf countries called categorical "rejection and condemnation" of the controversial remarks of the BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad.

After the controvery snowballed, the BJP also issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.

