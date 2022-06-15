Prophet remark row: 'Saffron' support for BJP leader Nupur Sharma grows

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER.COM/NUPURSHARMABJP 'Saffron' support for now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma grows.

VHP has expressed anger over threats to behead the former BJP leader

Over 200 saints gathered in Haridwar on Saturday to show support for Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal

Prophet remark row, Nupur Sharma news: The controversy surrounding now suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma is refusing to die down even after her apology and the party's strict action against her. Amid demand by several Islamic organisations to arrest Sharma immediately, support for her is growing from the saffron brigade.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has expressed anger over threats to behead the former BJP leader. Not only this, several BJP MPs and leaders have also come out in open in support of Nupur Sharma.

Over 200 saints had gathered in Haridwar last Saturday to show support for Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. They expressed their anger over the way the issue has been used to create unrest resulting in violent protest across the country. They said it was for the court to decided whether Nupur Sharma's remarks were hate speech or not. They also argued that Sharma had quoted from authentic Hadith.

BJP leaders in support of Nupur Sharma

While the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Kumar Jindale earlier this month over their remark on Prophet Mohammad, saying that they have violated the party line, party MPs such as Sadhvi Pragya and veteran leaders like Uma Bharti have openly voiced their displeasure over action against Nupur Sharma and support for her.

"We can not throw her to wolves...our party punished her, the MEA handled the situation on reaction of Muslim nations well," Uma Bharti said.

Several FIRs were registered against Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra and other states in the wake of her remarks against the Prophet during a television debate which led to massive outrage in India and also in gulf countries.

