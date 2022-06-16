Another case against Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra over remarks on Prophet Mohammad

Members of a rickshaw drivers union burn a representation of an Indian national flag and pictures of Nupur Sharma, a spokesperson of the governing Hindu nationalist party, during a demonstration to condemn the derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad made recently by Sharma, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 6, 2022.

Nupur Sharma remarks on Prophet Mohammad news updates : Maharashtra's Beed police have registered a case against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary Nupur Sharma in connection with her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad, an official said on Thursday (June 16).

Sharma is already facing similar cases in Mumbai, Thane and some other places in Maharashtra.

Who filed complaint against Nupur Sharma in Beed?

An advocate, Sayyed Azim, had complained to the Beed police, alleging that Sharma's remarks made during a TV debate hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the Beed city police on Wednesday (June 15) registered a case against Sharma under Indian Penal Code Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), the official said.

BJP's action against Nupur Sharma:

Earlier, the BJP had on June 5 (Monday) suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet led to an outrage.

