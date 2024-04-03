NSA Ajit Doval leads Indian delegation at meeting of SCO countries, highlights threat of terrorism

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA IN KAZAKHSTAN (X) NSA Ajit Doval addressing the Secretaries of the Security Councils of SCO member States

Astana: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday led the Indian delegation at the Secretaries of the Security Councils of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries in Kazakhstan, where he highlighted the threat of terrorism and spoke on various ways to improve the security situation of the nations. He also called on Kassym-Jomart Toqayev, the president of Kazakhstan, along with representatives of other member states.

According to an official statement, Doval strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 22, which killed 144 people and conveyed his condolences and India's solidarity with the Russian government and citizens to address the threat from terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. He pointed out that any act of terror including cross-border terrorism committed by whomsoever, wherever and for whatever motives is not justified.

NSA Doval on terrorism

The Indian NSA raised the issue of the continued threat posed by various terror groups in the SCO region, including those designated by the UNSC including Al Qaeda and its affiliates, ISIS and its affiliates, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad. He also stressed that perpetrators of terrorism should be effectively and expeditiously dealt with, including those involved in cross-border terrorism, while calling on countries to shun double standards and hold accountable those who are involved in sponsoring, financing and facilitating terrorism.

"NSA emphasised the need to counter the use of technology by the terrorists including drones for cross-border smuggling of weapons and drugs. India supports the creation of an effective mechanism for cooperation within RATS SCO for countering terror financing and supports the further strengthening of RATS SCO in this regard," read the statement.

Doval on the security situation in Afghanistan

During the crucial meeting, the NSA also expressed deep concern about the security situation in Afghanistan including the continued presence of terrorist networks. NSA mentioned that as a contiguous neighbour of Afghanistan, India has legitimate security and economic interests in Afghanistan. Notably, India is yet to recognise the Taliban government and has called for an inclusive government in Kabul.

He also underscored SCO's immediate priorities in Afghanistan, including providing humanitarian assistance, combating terrorism and ensuring the formation of a truly inclusive and representative government. Doval also informed all that India has invested $3 Billion in Afghanistan and supplied 50,000 MT of wheat, 250 Tons of medical aid, and 40,000 litres of Malathion pesticide to fight the locust menace in Afghanistan.

In the meeting with Kazakhstan President, Doval conveyed India’s support for Kazakh initiatives in SCO and for a successful Presidency. "India is committed to further deepening its relationship with SCO and member states in a proactive and constructive manner. Security is India’s priority in SCO as promulgated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in line with his vision for a SECURE (Security, Economic Cooperation, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity, and Environment Protection) SCO," added the statement.

