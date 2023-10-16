Kim Jong Un executes general by throwing him into 'piranha-filled' fish tank: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

In a gruesome piece of news, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly executed a general by throwing him into a 'piranha-filled fish tank', reported the UK-based daily The Mirror.

According to the report, the general was involved in planning a coup against Kim and was the latest victim of this unusual execution method. The giant fish tank was reportedly built in Kim's residence in Ryongsong.

Additionally, the North Korean general had his arms and torso cut open with knives before he was thrown into the fish tank. Sources said that it was unclear whether the general was died by the swarm of killer piranhas, from his wounds, or from drowning. The piranhas are believed to have been imported from Brazil.

The report further claimed that Kim took inspiration from the 1977 James Bond movie 'The Spy Who Loved Me'. He has reportedly executed at least 16 generals through this method.

Earlier, Kim's army chief and CEO of North Korea's Central Bank was executed in a similar way. According to reports, Kim rules by fear as many of his enemies are executed in public - as a warning to even his trusted allies that they can receive a very unpleasant death.

"The use of piranha is classic Kim. He is all about using fear and terror as a political tool. Whether or not the use of piranhas is an efficient way of killing someone won't bother him," according to a UK intelligence report.

