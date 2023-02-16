Follow us on Image Source : KOREA DPR North Korea forbids girls from having same name as Kim Jong Un's daughter

Residents of North Korea are being forced to change their names if they share the same name as Kim Jong Un's daughter, Ju-ae. The orders are part of the regime's effort to create a sense of mystery around Kim Ju-ae.

Reports have stated that local governments have given orders for women named Ju-ae to alter their birth records.

North Korea has previously expressly forbidden people to use the same names as its leaders and their own immediate families. People were warned to refrain from using the name Kim Jong Un in 2014.

Kim Jong Un's daughter Ju-ae was recently spotted wearing a white puffer jacket and red shoes while walking in front of a massive black-and-white missile during North Korea's military exercise, prompting speculation that she was being trained to succeed her father. She was also spotted at a luxurious banquet at an army compound ahead of the parade. She first appeared in public in November of last year.

Surprisingly, she is the only among Kim's three children who has been made public. Kim married his wife Ri Sol Ju in 2009 and they have three children, two daughters, and a son.

