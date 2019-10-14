Monday, October 14, 2019
     
Nobel awards season comes to an end with economics prize

The prize was created by Riksbanken, the Swedish central bank, in 1968, and the first winner was selected a year later.

October 14, 2019
Nobel awards season comes to an end with economics prize

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences will announce the last Nobel winner later Monday, when it awards its prestigious economics prize.

The prize — officially known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel — wasn’t created by the prize founder, but it is considered to be part of the Nobel stable of awards.

The prize was created by Riksbanken, the Swedish central bank, in 1968, and the first winner was selected a year later.

With the glory comes a 9-million kronor ($918,000) cash award, a gold medal and a diploma.

The laureates receive them at elegant ceremonies on Dec. 10 — the anniversary of Nobel’s death in 1896 — in Stockholm.

