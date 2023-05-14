New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino is inspired by Elon Musk, says she is excited to help to transform business

Follow us on Image Source : AP New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino is inspired by Musk

New Delhi: New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Saturday (local time) reacted to the news of her appointment. In her first tweet as Twitter CEO Yaccarino said that she is inspired by owner Elon Musk’s vision to create a brighter future. The CEO further said that she is excited to help to transform the social media platform.

Responding to Musk’s tweet of welcoming her to the new role, she thanked the billionaire and wrote, “I’ve long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future. I’m excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!”

‘Committed to building Twitter 2.0’

In another tweet, she acknowledged the massive jump in her Twitter follower count and she wrote that she is not 'as prolific as Musk' on this platform yet but she is quite committed to building Musk's Twitter 2.0. “I see I have some new followers... I’m not as prolific as @elonmusk (yet!), but I’m just as committed to the future of this platform. Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I’m here for all of it. Let’s keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together!” Yaccarino tweeted.

Musk announces new Twitter CEO

Twitter boss Elon Musk on Friday announced Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of the micro-blogging social media platform. Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!" He said Yaccarino will be primarily focused on business operations, while Musk will be responsible for product design and new technology.

"I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,” he said.

Who is Linda Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino has been an executive at NBC Universal since 2011, according to her LinkedIn profile. She currently serves as the Chairperson for Global Advertising and Partnerships. Before her current role at NBC Universal, Yaccarino led the cable entertainment and digital advertising sales division.

She is an alumna of Penn State University, where she studied liberal arts and telecommunications. Her professional experience also includes 19 years at Turner, where she held multiple executive positions.

Also Read: Twitter's to-be CEO Yaccarino challenges Elon Musk on his controversial policies and tweets

Also Read: Linda Yaccarino to be new CEO of Twitter, tweets Elon Musk

Latest World News