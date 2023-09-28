Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Netherlands: Two killed in shootings at university hospital and apartment in Rotterdam

Netherlands: In an unfortunate incident, two people were killed in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Thursday by a lone gunman who opened fire and started fires in a hospital and an apartment. According to the city's police chief, the shooter is a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam.

Police Chief Fred Westerbeke informed that the accused wore a bulletproof vest as he shot and killed a 39-year-old woman and seriously injured her 14-year-old daughter.

He then went to the nearby Erasmus Medical Center where he shot and killed a 46-year-old man, a teacher at the academic hospital.

(more details awaited)

