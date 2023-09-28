Thursday, September 28, 2023
     
Netherlands: Two killed in shootings at university hospital and apartment in Rotterdam

According to the city police, the identity of the suspect has been released and no motive has been announced.

Bhagya Luxmi The Hague (Netherlands) Updated on: September 28, 2023 23:23 IST
Netherlands: Two killed in shootings at university hospital
Netherlands: Two killed in shootings at university hospital and apartment in Rotterdam

Netherlands: In an unfortunate incident, two people were killed in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Thursday by a lone gunman who opened fire and started fires in a hospital and an apartment. According to the city's police chief, the shooter is a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam. 

Police Chief Fred Westerbeke informed that the accused wore a bulletproof vest as he shot and killed a 39-year-old woman and seriously injured her 14-year-old daughter. 

He then went to the nearby Erasmus Medical Center where he shot and killed a 46-year-old man, a teacher at the academic hospital. 

(more details awaited)

