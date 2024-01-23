Nepal's former PM Deuba congratulates PM Modi on Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/PTI Nepal's former PM congratulated PM Modi on the Ram Temple's inauguration.

Ram Mandir: Former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday extended his congratulatory wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple inaugurated in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Monday (January 22). Deuba remarked that the ceremony was a moment of pride for all followers of Sanatan Dharma.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji on the inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The sacred Prana Pratishtha ceremony signifies a moment of pride for all followers of Sanatan Dharma. Jai Shree Ram!" said Deuba, taking to social platform X.

Earlier, Nepal's Janakpur area sent offerings locally called "Bhaar" to Ayodhya as a part of the ritual, which included ornaments, cuisines, clothes and other daily essentials. Scores of devotees have continued to take part and throng to various Astajaam's being held in Janakpur.

Celebrations raged across all corners of the world as PM Modi began the inauguration of Ram Mandir. In New York, hundreds of people gathered at the iconic Times Square and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. The cultural festivities included dance performances, adding to the vibrancy and festive ambiance around the event.

The Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom also celebrated the momentous occasion in grand fashion. The members of the diaspora adorned the city of London with digital banners reading 'UK celebrates the homecoming of Bhagwan Ram in Ayodhya'. The Hindu temples all across the UK (about 250) celebrated the day with special puja, Bhandara, bhajan-kirtan, and hawan.

How India celebrated the inauguration of Ram Mandir

Ayodhya, once crowded with tightly packed houses and rundown stalls, has undergone an elaborate makeover in the lead-up to the temple’s inauguration. Narrow roads have been turned into a four-lane pilgrimage route leading to the temple, tourists are arriving at a new airport and sprawling railway station, and major hotel chains are building new properties. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony which began on January 16 from Saryu River, concluded with the inauguration of the temple. The rituals concluded in the presence of various saints and PM Modi in the Garbh Griha.

Nearly 7,500 people, including elite industrialists, politicians and movie stars, witnessed the ritual on a giant screen outside the temple as a military helicopter showered flower petals as the 1.3-meter (4.3-foot) stone sculpture of Lord Ram was revealed. PM Modi, dressed in a traditional kurta tunic, led the opening ceremony as Hindu priests chanted hymns inside the temple’s inner sanctum.

Huge cut-outs of Lord Ram and billboards of Modi are ubiquitous across Ayodhya, where the borders have been sealed to prevent more people from coming in. Some 20,000 security personnel and more than 10,000 security cameras have been deployed. Built at an estimated cost of $217 million and spread over nearly 3 hectares (7.4 acres), the temple lies atop the debris of the 16th-century Babri Mosque, which was razed to the ground in 1992, who believed it was built on temple ruins marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Lakhs of Indians across the globe have taken to streets with saffron flags, chanting "Jai Shree Ram", with groups of them dancing to religious songs and roads bedecked with flowers. In the US, the Indian diaspora illuminated Times Square with the picture of Lord Ram in New York and chanted Shree Ram Bhajans and songs to showcase the cultural heritage and vibrancy of their home country.

(with inputs from ANI)

