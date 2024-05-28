Mount Everest's fatality: Indian climber Banshi Lal dies after reaching top height, eighth death this season

Follow us on Image Source : AP REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

In a tragic incident, a 46-year-old Indian climber, who was rescued from Mount Everest, has died in Nepal. With the latest death of Banshi Lal, Nepali tourism confirmed the number of casualties this season on the world's highest mountain, reached eight.

According to local media reports, initially, a British climber and two Nepali guides were also listed as missing, but later, they were presumed dead. The most recent fatality occurs as the Everest mountaineering season draws to a close, with the death toll comparatively lower than in previous years. Last year marked the deadliest season on record, with 18 fatalities recorded on the mountain.

A Kenyan climber died on Mount Everest

Earlier last week, a Kenyan climber died on Mount Everest, officials said on Thursday. Joshua Cheruiyot Kirui, 40, and his 44-year-old Sherpa guide, Nawang, had been missing above the Hillary Step since Wednesday morning. Sherpa rescuers recovered Kirui's body late on Wednesday at about 19 metres (62 feet) below the 8,849-metre peak, Nepal’s Department of Tourism said. Nawang was still missing, it said.

"It is not clear whether they went missing before reaching the peak or after climbing," Khim Lal Gautam, who heads the Expedition Monitoring and Facilitation Field Office at the base camp, told Reuters.

Korir Sing'oei, Kenya's principal secretary for foreign affairs, said he was devastated by the death of his friend, a banker with KCB Group.

"I have been following his exploits until this unfortunate end. He is a fearless, audacious spirit, and represents the indomitable will of many Kenyans. We shall miss him," Sing'oei wrote on the social media platform X.

Kirui was attempting to reach the summit without supplemental oxygen, the climber wrote in his final post on Instagram. "A no-oxygen attempt comes with its special preparations and risks, physically my body is ready," he wrote from Everest base camp six days ago. KCB Group CEO Paul Russo described Kirui as a "true Kenyan hero".

"Mr Kirui was a rare professional banker who, over the years, literally carried Kenya's and Africa's flag to global heights in his mountaineering quest. He remains an icon and an inspiration to many," he said. Two Mongolian climbers died last week while descending from the summit. A British man and a Sherpa have been missing since Tuesday when they slipped and fell near the South Summit.

About 7,000 climbers have scaled the peak – many more than once - since it was first climbed by New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953, hiking officials say. They say more than 335 climbers have died. Mountain climbing is a key source of tourism revenue and employment in Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest peaks.

Some good report on Mount Everest

The tragic report of deaths came days after 16-year-old Kaamya Karthikeyan successfully summited Mt. Everest, becoming the youngest Indian mountaineer to scale the world's highest peak from the Nepal side. The daughter of a naval officer, Kaamya is a class 12 student at Navy Children School, Mumbai.

Kaamya and her father Cdr S Karthikeyan successfully summited Mt.Everest (8,849 m) on May 20, according to a statement issued by an Indian Navy spokesperson. "After this feat, she has become the second youngest girl in the world, and the youngest Indian mountaineer to summit the world's highest peak from the Nepal side," the statement said.

With this, Kaamya has completed six milestones in her mission to summit the highest peak of all seven continents and aims to climb Mt.Vinson Massif in Antarctica this December to become the youngest girl to accomplish the '7summits challenge', the Navy said.

The Indian Navy also shared her pictures in a post on X. "#IndianNavy congratulates Ms Kaamya Karthikeyan d/o Cdr S Karthikeyan on becoming the youngest #Indian & the second youngest girl in the world to summit Mt Everest from the Nepal side.

"Kaamya has exhibited immense courage & fortitude in summiting the highest peaks in six of the seven continents," it said. "#IndianNavy wishes young Kaamya the very best in her aspiration to summit the highest peaks of all seven continents, becoming the youngest girl to do so. #7SummitsChallenge," it added. Over the decades, Mt.Everest has drawn mountaineers, young and old, from across the world.

