Nancy Pelosi Taiwan visit: China announces trade sanctions, live-fire military drills in waters around island

Nancy Pelosi Taiwan visit: Displeased by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China on Wednesday announced to halt the exports of natural sand to the island, CGTN News reported, citing the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

China also announced economic sanctions and import bans on several Taiwanese companies producing pastries, baked goods and sweets.

On Tuesday, China temporarily halted imports of products from multiple Taiwanese food companies, Taiwan's Council of Agriculture (COA) confirmed, Focus Taiwan reported.

The COA confirmed that the blacklisted companies include producers of tea leaves, dried fruits, honey, cocoa beans, and vegetables, as well as catches from around 700 fishing vessels, the agency said.

Data from China's General Administration of Customs, however, suggests that multiple Taiwanese companies whose registration status is up to date have also been affected by the ban.

On its website, the customs administration lists a total of 107 registered Taiwanese brands under the category "crackers, pastries and noodles," of which 35 companies are currently labelled "imports temporarily suspended," despite having up-to-date registration, Focus Taiwan reported.

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, despite Beijing's continuous security threats.

Beijing maintained that Pelosi's visit is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques.

It said the visit gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and sends a seriously wrong signal to the "separatist forces for Taiwan independence".

Shortly after Pelosi landed in Taipei on Tuesday, she reaffirmed her country's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's democracy and said this trip in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy on the self-governed island.

Nancy Pelosi Taiwan visit: PLA announces military drills in waters around Taiwan

Minutes after her aircraft landed in Taipei, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) announced that it would hold six live-fire military drills in waters around Taiwan, scheduled to take place from Thursday to Sunday.

The Chinese ministry opposed Pelosi's visit to Taipei saying that "Pelosi disregarded China's strong opposition and solemn representations and visited Taiwan, China.."

"China's sovereignty and territorial integrity have seriously undermined the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait and sent a seriously wrong signal to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces," the ministry said.

China reiterated that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing the whole of China, and Nancy Pelosi, disregarded China's strong opposition and solemn representations and visited Taiwan, China.

The Chinese officials and experts warned that all the consequences of this highly dangerous and provocative move will be borne by Washington, and such a visit will also forever change the cross-Straits situation and deliver a destructive impact on the already-difficult China-US relations.

(With inputs from ANI)

