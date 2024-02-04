Namibia mourns as President Hage Geingob, 82, succumbs to cancer diagnosis

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Hage Gottfried Geingob, President of Namibia, speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Namibia's President Hage Geingob, aged 82, passed away in Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek on Sunday, as confirmed by the presidency. The announcement comes weeks after the president was diagnosed with cancer, and a social media post on platform X revealed the unfortunate news. Geingob had recently announced plans to seek treatment in the United States after the cancer diagnosis during a routine medical check-up.

Cause of death not specified

While the post on platform X did not specify the cause of death, it stated that President Geingob died at the hospital where he was receiving treatment from his medical team. The southern African leader had previously faced health challenges, publicly sharing his battle with prostate cancer in 2014 when he served as prime minister. Subsequently, he assumed the presidency in 2015.

Election year uncertainty

Namibia is preparing for presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled at the end of the year. President Geingob's death introduces a layer of uncertainty into the political landscape, with implications for the upcoming elections as the nation grapples with the departure of a longstanding leader.

(With inputs from Reuters)