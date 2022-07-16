US: 5 dead in 'mass casualty' crash after storm causes highway pileup in Montana

Follow us on Image Source : AP Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022.

Montana highway crash: At least 5 people died in the United States on Friday evening, after storms caused a huge vehicle pileup on highway Interstate 90 in Montana. At least 20 vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause.

“It appears as though there were heavy winds, causing a dust storm with zero visibility,” he said. While the highway patrol did not have an immediate count of the number of injuries, Nelson said additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter: “I’m deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We’re grateful to our first responders for their service.”

The incident happened 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Hardin around 4:30 p.m.

