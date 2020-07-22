Image Source : AP (FILE) Clashes 'initiated' by China in Ladakh example of unacceptable behaviour: Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had harsh words for China who he said "initiated" clashes in eastern Ladakh. Pompeo said the clashes was the latest example of "unacceptable behaviour" of Chinese Communist Party. Pompeo's reprimand for China has come amid reports of Chinese non-cooperation in the disengagement process in Ladakh.

Pompeo was virtually addressing 'India Ideas Summit', the annual meet of the US India Business Council.

“The recent clashes initiated by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) are just the latest examples of the Chinese Communist Party's unacceptable behaviour. We were deeply saddened by the deaths of 20 Indian service members. I'm confident that with our concerted efforts, we can protect our interests,” he said.

The troops of India and China are locked in a standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh since May 5. The situation deteriorated last month following the Galwan Valley clashes that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

Pompeo commended India's recent decision to ban 59 Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok that present serious security risks for the Indian people.

He said he was happy to report that India is a "rising US defense and security partner, in the Indo-Pacific and globally," he said.

Asserting that the United States has never been more supportive of India's a security, he said New Delhi too, is an important partner and a key pillar of President Donald Trump's foreign policy.

Pompeo noted that the so-called quad compile comprised that the US, India, Japan and Australia has been revived. "India is also part of a group of like-minded nations that I've convened regularly to advance shared interests,” he said.

He also noted that the US has also invited Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi to the next G-7 (summit), where the leaders will advance the economic prosperity network.

The G-7 is a group of countries and organisations that the US considers natural partners because they share values like democracy and transparency and the rule of law.

India, Pompeo said, has a chance to attract global supply chains away from China and reduce its reliance on Chinese companies in like telecommunications, medical supplies and others.

“India is in this position because it has earned the trust of many nations around the world, including the United States,” he said.

