Sunday, April 21, 2024
     
  Memphis party mass shooting: Several killed as gunman opens fire at event attending hundreds of guests

Memphis party mass shooting: Several killed as gunman opens fire at event attending hundreds of guests

At least two people are dead and six others injured in a shooting at a block party in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday, according to police.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Washington Updated on: April 21, 2024 11:48 IST
Memphis block party mass shooting
Image Source : AP/FILE Memphis block party mass shooting

Memphis mass shooting: At least eight people were shot including two men who were killed at an unsanctioned public party in a Memphis city park on Saturday night, police said. The Memphis Police Department initially reported there were 16 people shot but revised the number as the investigation continued, noting in a social media post that the error appeared to have been a result of “several victims being reported multiple times”.

Officers responded at 7:19 p.m. to a reported shooting, Chief Cerelyn Davis said during a news conference at the scene. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and one person was in critical condition, Davis said.

The shooting occurred at a block party in Orange Mound Park, which Davis said included an estimated 200 to 300 attendees but did not appear to have been issued a city permit. “In light of recent events, we stand together to denounce these senseless acts of violence,” Davis said.

There were no immediate arrests reported.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: US: 5-year-old brother, sister killed as drunken woman crashes car into birthday party in Michigan

 

