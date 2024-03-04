Mauritius: Six devotees die as fire breaks out during Mahashivratri celebrations, India extends condolence

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/REPRESENATIONAL IMAGE A fire broke out during Mahashivratri celebrations in Mauritius

Port Louis: India on Monday extended condolence to the families who have lost their loved ones on Sunday during a Hindu festival event in Mauritius. According to local media reports, at least six people were killed when a fire broke out during a religious ritual to mark Mahashivratri-- a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of the deity Shiva, between February and March.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is observed on the fourteenth day of the dark half of the lunar month of Phalguna or Magha.

A senior police official, while explaining the tragic incident said that the fire erupted following a bamboo cart displaying figurines of Hindu deities caught fire after coming into contact with exposed electric wires.

Meanwhile, taking to the social media platform, External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar extended condolence and said India stood with the families of those killed in the tragic incident. He wrote: "Saddened to hear about the unfortunate tragedy that occurred during the Mahashivratri celebrations in Mauritius."

"Our condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Mauritius at this difficult time," added the minister.

