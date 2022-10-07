Mahsa Amini died due to illness not beatings, says Iran

Follow us on Image Source : AP Protesters show solidarity with Iranian women

Iran on Thursday said that the death of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini has been linked to illness and not beatings, according to her medical reports, AFP reported.

Mahsa's medical report has come three weeks after she died in the custody for not wearing hijab.

Her death triggered huge protests in Iran when women took to the streets and upped the ante against the government.

Several women in order to show solidarity with the victim burned down their hijabs while women across the world cut their hair.

Meanwhile on Thursday, US imposed more sanctions on Iranian government officials in response to the death of Mahsa Amini, as protests have embroiled dozens of Iranian cities for weeks and evolved into the most widespread challenge to Iran's leadership in years.

U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control designated seven high-ranking leaders for financial penalties due to the shutdown of Iran's internet access, repression of speech and violence inflicted on protesters and civilians.

Iran's interior and communications ministers and several law enforcement leaders were targeted for sanctions.

Amini was detained in September by the morality police, who said she didn't properly cover her hair with the mandatory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab.

She collapsed at a police station and died three days later.

Her death set off protests in dozens of cities across the country and the government has responded with a fierce crackdown.

Authorities have detained at least 35 reporters and photographers since the demonstrations began September 17, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

