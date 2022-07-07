Thursday, July 07, 2022
     
  Maharashtra: Unidentified men attempt to break into ATMs in Thane

Maharashtra: Unidentified men attempt to break into ATMs in Thane

An offence under sections 380 (theft) and 511 (attempt to commit offence) 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC has been registered on Wednesday night following a complaint, the station house officer of Bhiwandi town police station said.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Thane
Published on: July 07, 2022 14:43 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Two unidentified persons allegedly attempted to break in to two ATMs in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Highlights

  • 2 unidentified persons allegedly attempted to break in to two ATMs in Bhiwandi town
  • An offence under sections 380 and 511 427 of the IPC has been registered on Wednesday
  • The accused tried to open the machines using a screwdriver to remove cash, said official

Maharashtra news: Two unidentified persons allegedly attempted to break in to two ATMs in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

An offence under sections 380 (theft) and 511 (attempt to commit offence) 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC has been registered on Wednesday night following a complaint, the station house officer of Bhiwandi town police station said.

Two persons attempted to break into an ATM of Thane District Central Co-operative Bank at Mandai around 3.45 am on Wednesday and they later tried to extract cash from an ATM of PNB on Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road around 5:00 am, the official said.

The accused tried to open the machines using a screwdriver to remove cash, he said, adding that both machines were damaged in the attempt. 

