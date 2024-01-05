Friday, January 05, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Liberian-flagged ship with 15 Indian crew aboard hijacked near Somalia's coast: Report

Liberian-flagged ship with 15 Indian crew aboard hijacked near Somalia's coast: Report

The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the developments regarding the ship 'MV LILA NORFOLK' after receiving information about the hijacking on Thursday evening, according to military officials. INS Chennai has been deployed towards the hijacked vessel to tackle the situation.

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2024 11:13 IST
Indian Navy monitoring the situation in waterways after
Image Source : PTI Indian Navy monitoring the situation in waterways after several vessels were hijacked.

A Liberian-flagged vessel with 15 Indian crew onboard has been hijacked off the coast of Somalia, according to military officials on Friday. The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the developments regarding the ship 'MV LILA NORFOLK' after receiving information about the hijacking on Thursday evening, they told news agency ANI.

An Indian Navy aircraft has been deployed to keep watch on the ship and communication has been established with the crew, the officials added. Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hijacked vessel to tackle the situation.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related World News

Latest News