Houthis launch drone boat in Red Sea after US, allies issues 'final warning' against attacks

Follow us on Image Source : AP The Red Sea, which has become the new area of geopolitical tension after Houthi-led attacks on ships.

The Yemen-based Houthi rebels launched a sea drone on Thursday that detonated "within a couple of miles" of US Navy and commercial vessels in the Red Sea on Thursday, hours after at least 12 countries, including the United States, Japan and Britain, issued a "final warning" to the group and warning them of unspecified "consequences" if they continued their attacks on ships in the strategic waterway.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have launched waves of exploding drones and missiles at commercial vessels since November 19, trying to inflict a cost in what they say is a protest against Israel's military operations in Gaza. These actions have disrupted international shipping, causing some companies to suspend transits through the Red Sea and use the much longer and costlier journey through Africa.

More to follow...