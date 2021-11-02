Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lawmaker to introduce Bill in US Congress to make Diwali federal holiday

With Diwali just around the corner, US Congressman Carolyn Maloney is set to introduce a bill in the US Congress, which aims to establish Diwali as a federal holiday in the United States. If the bill gets approval, the holiday would be observed in federal institutions, with significant populations that celebrate Diwali and honor the cultural heritage of millions of Indian Americans who celebrate the holiday in the US.

On Wednesday, the Democrat Congressman from New York will be joined by members of the India Caucus including Congressman Ro Khanna, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and other advocates to introduce her legislation at the Hill.

Representing the Indian American community members, Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director, Indiaspora will also join the congresswoman who has been a long supporter of the Indian diaspora.

Congressman Maloney in the past has successfully worked with advocates across the country and led efforts in Congress urging the US Postal Service to approve and issue a commemorative stamp honouring Diwali, which has been in circulation since 2016.

Maloney relentlessly fought for this cause as she felt that "a relatively small action would hold great meaning for millions of people."

Earlier at a Diwali celebration event, US lawmakers had said that the Hindu-American culture has enriched the United States and the world. The event is normally attended by a large number of lawmakers, members of the administration, and eminent community leaders from across the country. Because of COVID-19 and restrictions on the number of attendees at an event, the celebration was restricted this year but was webcast live.

Diwali will be celebrated on November 4 this year.

