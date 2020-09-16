Misinformation undermines elections and democracy, says Kim Kardashian; to freeze Insta, FB accounts

Image Source : AP Misinformation undermines elections and democracy, says Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West has said she would be joining other high-profile users in a protest against Instagram's parent company Facebook and its handling of misinformation and hate. Kim Kardashian is one of those having maximum followers on Instagram. The protest, set to take place today (Wednesday), is expected to witness Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Orlando Bloom, Kerry Washington and Sacha Baron Cohen among others.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West had said I can't sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation.

"I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can't sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation," Kardashian West wrote.

"Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be 'freezing' my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit," she added.

Earlier on Monday, the coalition of civil rights groups that organized July's Facebook ad boycott had announced it was calling on companies and celebrities to stop posting on Instagram for a day on Wednesday.

The aim was to protest Facebook's handling of hate on its platform and to call on the company to stop allowing politicians to lie in political ads.

