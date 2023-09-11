Kilauea, one of world's most active volcanoes, erupts in Hawaii third time this year | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/USGS Visual of volcano

Volcano: Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world erupted again on Sunday (September 10) in Hawaii after a pause of two months, with lava currently at a safe distance from the people on the Big island.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) on Sunday, the lava was confined to the surrounding crater floor.

The volcano erupted in January and June of this year. Kilauea had last erupted in June for several weeks and emitted red lava without posing any threat to any communities or structures.

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory said that the eruption was observed in the afternoon at the summit of Kilauea.

The observatory said that gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea.

“People living near the park should try to avoid volcanic particles spewed into the air by the eruption,” it said.

The alert level of volcano was raised to warning status and the aviation colour code turned to red as the evaluation of the eruption and associated hazards by the scientists continued.

Crowds of people flocked to the Big Island’s Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which offered safe views of the lava.

Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, erupted from September 2021 until last December. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the gases emitted may create breathing problems.

“At this time, lava at Kilauea is confined to the summit and does not pose a lava threat to communities. However, eruptions emit volcanic particles and gases which may create breathing problems for people exposed,” it posted.

Kilauea is located in a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and is one of the most active volcanoes of the world. In 2019, a string of earthquakes and major eruption at Kilauea had caused destructions of hundreds of homes.

(With inputs from agencies)

