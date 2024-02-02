Kenya: Two killed, over 300 injured after massive gas explosion in Nairobi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X A massive blast took place in Kenya's capital on Friday.

Nairobi: At least two people were killed following a massive gas explosion in Kenya's capital on early Friday that sent a fiery smoke plume rising over homes, according to authorities. Over 300 people were injured in ensuing explosions, the Kenya Red Cross said on social media platform X.

The deaths of an adult and a minor were confirmed in Nairobi on Friday morning and the toll may rise as the day breaks, said Wesley Kimeto, police chief for the Embakasi neighborhood where the explosions occurred. Nairobi residents who took several videos with their phones were heard speaking in concerned tones, some of them screaming.

"The concerted actions of various response units have resulted in the successful evacuation of 271 individuals to different health facilities in Nairobi. Furthermore, @EMS_Kenya, in coordination with the Kenya Red Cross action team, promptly attended to an extra 27 individuals on-site," Kenya Red Cross said on X.

Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said a company was refilling gas cylinders when the fire started and it badly damaged the building where the company was based. "The building hosting the company is badly damaged. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Members of the public are advised to avoid the area as rescue operations are underway including fire engines being deployed to the area," he said.

The blaze is reported to have spread through several apartment complexes, leading to fears the number of casualties could rise further, BBC reported. An unnamed eyewitness speaking to local media spoke of "huge explosions, huge fireballs, people screaming and running everywhere for fear of more explosions".

The proximity of the industrial company to residences raised questions about enforcement of city plans. Officials at the county government have been accused of taking bribes to overlook building codes and regulations.

