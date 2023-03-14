'Will other banks fail', Joe Biden asked; US President walks away | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden

Known to duck out of press conferences, US president Joe Biden was seen walking out of a similar situation on Monday during a briefing on the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

A video of the incident has been making rounds on the internet where Biden can be seen addressing the media. After his address ends, a journalist asked him "President, what do you know right now about why this happened? And can you assure Americans that there won't be a ripple effect?"

The President started moving towards the door even before the reporter could complete his question. "Will other banks fail, Mr President," asked another reporter, but Biden had already left the room.

The video available on the White House's official Youtube channel has gone viral. Since comments have been turned off on the video, a fire sparked on Twitter.

Similar instances have occured earlier as well. In January, when he was asked about whether he was compromised on the Chinese 'spy balloon' incident, he got irritatred and walked offf saying 'give me a break, man.'

