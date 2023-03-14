Tuesday, March 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. 'Will other banks fail', Joe Biden asked; US President walks away | WATCH

'Will other banks fail', Joe Biden asked; US President walks away | WATCH

The President started moving towards the door even before the reporter could complete his question.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Washington Updated on: March 14, 2023 13:09 IST
US President Joe Biden
Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden

Known to duck out of press conferences, US president Joe Biden was seen walking out of a similar situation on Monday during a briefing on the Silicon Valley Bank collapse. 

A video of the incident has been making rounds on the internet where Biden can be seen addressing the media. After his address ends, a journalist asked him "President, what do you know right now about why this happened? And can you assure Americans that there won't be a ripple effect?"

The President started moving towards the door even before the reporter could complete his question. "Will other banks fail, Mr President," asked another reporter, but Biden had already left the room.

The video available on the White House's official Youtube channel has gone viral. Since comments have been turned off on the video, a fire sparked on Twitter. 

Similar instances have occured earlier as well. In January, when he was asked about whether he was compromised on the Chinese 'spy balloon' incident, he got  irritatred and walked offf saying 'give me a break, man.' 

ALSO READ | US banking safe, taxpayers won't be burden: Joe Biden after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

ALSO READ | Ukraine will never be 'victory' for Russia, says US President Joe Biden | WATCH

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News