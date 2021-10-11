Jeff Bezos shares old article predicting Amazon will fail, Elon Musk replies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, the current world's richest man, commented on the Amazon CEO's tweet with a silver medal emoji.

Founder of Amazon and second richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos on Monday shared a throwback newspaper clipping of an article featuring himself that read that the idea behind the company is silly and will eventually fail. Two decades later, Amazon is now one of the most successful companies in the world, and Bezos took this to Twitter.

The business tycoon's post read, "Listen and be open but don’t let anybody tell you who you are. This was just one of the many stories telling us all the ways we were going to fail. Today, Amazon is one of the world’s most successful companies and has revolutionized two entirely different industries," had gained different reactions, but one of them stood out the most.

CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, the current world's richest man, commented on the Amazon CEO's tweet with a silver medal emoji.

Jeff Bezos stepped down as Amazon's CEO in July earlier this year.

The founder of the business giant also blasted into space earlier this year on his rocket company's first flight with people on board, becoming the second billionaire in just over a week to ride his own spacecraft. The Amazon founder was accompanied by a hand-picked group: his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old aviation pioneer from Texas -- the youngest and oldest to ever fly in space.

“Best day ever!” Bezos said when the capsule touched down on the desert floor in remote West Texas after the 10-minute flight.

