A blast was heard and smoke was seen on Monday from a building in Tokyo's Shimbashi region, police said, according to Japan's NHK News. The incident resulted in at least three injuries, but none of them are life-threatening, according to the police.

An emergency call was made by an onlooker to the police at around 3:15 p.m. A fire broke out on the second floor of the structure, as indicated by the police.

More details are awaited...

