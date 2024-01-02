Japan: Six dead, 97,000 evacuated as series of earthquakes rock country on New Year's Day

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS A collapsed building in Japan.

At least six people were confirmed killed after a series of earthquakes, including a powerful one with a magnitude of 7.6 on the Richter Scale, rocked the country on New Year's Day. Police and local authorities on early Tuesday reported bodies being pulled out from the rubble of collapsed buildings as the country reels from the aftermath of the tremors.

The earthquake with a 7.6-preliminary magnitude destroyed several buildings, caused fires and knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes, prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) initially issued a major tsunami warning - its first since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that struck northeast Japan killing nearly 20,000 people - for Ishikawa prefecture. It later lowered the warning and asked people not to go to their homes.

It was the strongest quake in the region in more than four decades, according to the US Geological Survey as army personnel were deployed to assist with rescue operations. The tremor was also felt in the mountains of neighbouring Nagano prefecture. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that he had instructed search and rescue teams to do everything possible to save lives, even as access to quake-hit areas remained difficult.

The Japanese government said that as of Monday night, it had ordered more than 97,000 people in nine prefectures on the western coast of Japan's main island Honshu to evacuate. They were set to spend the night in sports halls and school gymnasiums, commonly used as evacuation centres in emergencies.

People returning to get their wallets and other belongings have been known to be swept away and drowned even hours after the first evacuation warning. People were evacuated to stadiums, where they will likely have to stay for a few days.

Aftermath of earthquakes

The earthquakes triggered waves about 1 metre (3.3 ft) high along Japan's long western seaboard as well as in neighbouring South Korea. The extent of the damage as well as the death count remained unclear a day after the disaster, with major roads to the worst-affected areas badly damaged, hindering rescue efforts.

Local media reports said that three people died after being trapped under collapsed buildings when one man was killed by a stone lantern. More than 90 tremors have been detected since the quake first hit the remote Noto peninsula on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The agency has warned more strong shocks could hit in the coming days.

Many rail services and flights into the affected areas have also been suspended. Almost 33,000 households remained without power in Ishikawa prefecture early on Tuesday morning, according to Hokuriku Electric Power's (9505.T) website.

Additionally, Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said no irregularities were found at nuclear plants along the Sea of Japan, including five active reactors at Kansai Electric Power’s (9503.T) Ohi and Takahama plants in Fukui Prefecture. The authority has faced fierce opposition since the 2011 earthquake caused nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.

Help from overseas

Meanwhile, the Indian government stepped up efforts to aid Japan in this moment of crisis by setting up an emergency control room for people living there. Taking to social media, the ministry said that the Indian Embassy in Japan is in regular touch with their counterparts. It also released contact details.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement the United States was ready to provide any necessary help to Japan after the earthquake. "As close allies, the United States and Japan share a deep bond of friendship that unites our people. Our thoughts are with the Japanese people during this difficult time," he said.

"Solidarity with Japan which must overcome the consequences of strong earthquakes. We share the immense pain of the victims' families. Dear @kishida230, you can count on the support and help of France," said French President Emmanuel Macron.

Bullet trains in the area were halted, although some parts of the service were restored by evening. Parts of a highway were also closed, and water pipes had burst, according to NHK.

(with inputs from agencies)

