Japan earthquake: Indian govt sets up emergency control room for Indians living in island nation

Japan earthquake: The central government has set up an emergency control room for the Indians living in Japan after the country was hit by massive earthquakes of 7.5 magnitude on the New Year. "Embassy has set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the Earthquake and Tsunami on January I, 2024," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on X.

Taking to social media, the ministry said that the Indian Embassy in Japan is in regular touch with their counterparts. It also released contact details.

+81-80-3930-1715 (Yakub Topno)

+81-70-1492-0049 (Ajay Sethi)

+81-80-3214-4734 (DN Barnwal)

+81-80-6229-5382 (S Bhattacharya)

+81-80-3214-4722 (Vivek Rathee)

sscons.tokyo@mea.gov.in offfseco.tokyo@mea.gov.in

Notably, a powerful earthquake and tsunami struck central Japan and its western coast, triggering warnings for residents to evacuate, knocking out power to thousands of homes and disrupting flights and rail services to the affected region on Monday.

Japan issues tsunami alert

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported quakes off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures shortly after 4 p.m., one of them with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. It issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of Japan's main island of Honshu. Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 metres (16.5 feet) and urged people to flee to high land or the top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

NHK said the tsunami waves could keep returning, and warnings were continuing to be aired more than two hours after the initial alert. Several aftershocks also rocked the region.

Government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters that nuclear plants in the area had not reported any irregularities. But he said it was critical for people in coastal areas to get away from the oncoming tsunami.

“Every minute counts. Please evacuate to a safe area immediately,” he said.

A tsunami of about 3 metres (about 10 feet) high was expected to hit Niigata and other prefectures on the western coast of Japan. Smaller tsunami waves were already confirmed to have reached the coastline, according to NHK.

Massive infra damage in Japan

The earthquakes themselves also caused damage. Japanese news footage showed reddish smoke spewing from an area in Wajima city, Ishikawa Prefecture, noting there could be a fire there. Details were not immediately available.

A house had crumbled in another area, and a search was underway to see if people were trapped in the rubble. Bullet trains in the area were halted. Parts of the highway were also closed, and water pipes had burst, according to NHK.

