Japan: Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off east coast of Honshu

A seismic event measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale rattled the region off the eastern coast of Honshu, Japan, according to reports by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

Japan, renowned for its stringent building codes, stands as a global exemplar in earthquake resilience. With approximately 1,500 seismic events annually, the archipelago, housing a population of around 125 million, prioritizes structural integrity to mitigate the impact of earthquakes, ensuring the safety of its residents.