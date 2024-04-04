Thursday, April 04, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Japan: Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off east coast of Honshu

Japan: Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off east coast of Honshu

The earthquake struck at 03:16 UTC with a depth of 10 kilometers. Further details regarding the impact and potential damage are yet to be disclosed.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2024 9:38 IST
Japan Earthquake
Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO People walk past a swimming beach in Shirahama, Wakayama prefecture, western Japan.

A seismic event measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale rattled the region off the eastern coast of Honshu, Japan, according to reports by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). 

Japan, renowned for its stringent building codes, stands as a global exemplar in earthquake resilience. With approximately 1,500 seismic events annually, the archipelago, housing a population of around 125 million, prioritizes structural integrity to mitigate the impact of earthquakes, ensuring the safety of its residents.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement