Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and cricket: Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with Blinken, Cameron

Munich: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation as well as those of key global and regional concern with prominent leaders, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his British counterpart David Cameron here in Germany. The meetings took place on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference.

Jaishankar is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion on ‘Growing the Pie: Seizing Shared Opportunities,’ which is also to be addressed by German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, and Blinken on Saturday.

"Great to meet my friend US @SecBlinken this afternoon on #MSC2024 sidelines. Our talk centered on the situation in West Asia, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific. Reviewed the continuing progress in our bilateral ties,” Jaishankar said on X and posted a photo of the meeting which showed the leaders sitting across a table along with officials from the two sides," said the minister on X.

The bilateral meeting took place weeks after the US agreed to supply 31 armed MQ-9B Predator drones to India and two months after the unease between the two sides over an alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil. India has already constituted a high-level probe committee to investigate US allegations.

“We have an extraordinary partnership between the United States and India that has grown stronger and stronger in recent years, stronger than it’s ever been, and it is for us among the most consequential relationships of any in the world,” Blinken told reporters alongside Jaishankar, adding that the US and India are working on several important priorities aimed at are making a difference in the lives of people in the two countries.

The US top diplomat asserted that increasing mutual prosperity, advancing democracy and human rights, addressing climate change and upholding together the rules-based international order are primary concerns of the India-US partnership. Jaishankar said it’s important today that the very complicated issues be addressed effectively and “the conflict does not escalate.”

“This work is not just the work of a day or a single meeting, it’s the work of every day, but it’s important to be able to take stock of where we are as well as the many challenges that we’re facing, India and the United States together, both in the region and in the world," Blinken further said.

Jaishankar and Cameron talk on cricket

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister’s bilateral meetings started with the UK’s Cameraon and were followed by ministers from Peru and Bulgaria. “Started my engagements at #MunichSecurityConference by meeting UK Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron. A good discussion on our bilateral cooperation as well as global and regional issues,” Jaishankar posted on his official X handle along with a photo of the meeting.

“Also exchanged views on the cricket match underway,” the minister said referring to the ongoing India versus England test match at Rajkot in Gujarat given the love both the countries share for the sport. Another important meeting was with Josep Borrell Fontelles, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the EU Commission.

He also exchanged “views on the Ukraine conflict” with Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel and welcomed Bulgaria’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance, floated by India as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘One World One Grid’ to increase the use of solar energy in the global effort to combat climate change.

Jaishankar is also to attend a ministerial lunch discussion at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday titled 'Vishwa Mitra: Bridging Divides'. The session, co-hosted by the Indian Embassy there and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), would see the participation of Faisal bin Farhan, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Stephen Harper, Canada's former Prime Minister, Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president of the European Commission EU Fit for Digital Age and Commissioner for Competition and Meghan O'Sullivan, Professor, Harvard Kennedy School.

