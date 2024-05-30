'Where were your eyes on Oct 7': Israel's stern reply to 45 million crossed 'All Eyes On Rafah' viral trend

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA "All eyes on Rafah" Vs "Where were your eyes on October 7"

Amid the "All eyes on Rafah" social media campaign, Israel on Wednesday responded critically and said: "Where were your eyes on October 7". The staunch reply from Israel came as global personalities, including Bollywood stars, jumped into a social media campaign against Israel in response to a recent attack by Israeli Forces on Rafah that killed at least 45.

As of now, up to more than 45 million posts were shared on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and other social media sites.

Indian celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alia Bhatt, Richa Chadha, Kareena Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan, among others, have lent their voices in support by sharing the viral phrase on their respective Instagram stories.

What happened on October 7?

Notably, Hamas conducted a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, where gunmen breached security barriers with a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza. The raid was launched at dawn during the Jewish high holiday of Simchat Torah.

The attack came 50 years and a day after Egyptian and Syrian forces launched an assault during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur in an effort to retrieve territory Israel had taken during a brief conflict in 1967. According to the Israel Health Ministry, nearly 1,200 people including women and children were brutally killed by the Hamas militants and hostaged more than 250 Israeli citizens.

At that time, social media platforms were flooded with gruesome pictures, and videos of atrocities by Hamas. Those women who were released by Hamas months after they were abducted, narrated horrific details about mass rapes and killings by Hamas.

Why is "Where were your eyes on October 7" trending?

Recalling the horrors of Hamas, Israel asked the social media influencers "Where were your eyes on October 7". "We will NEVER stop talking about October 7th. We will NEVER stop fighting for the hostages," read lakhs of posts by Israeli activists and civilians. According to media reports, Iran played a crucial role in driving the anti-Israel campaign on social media platforms. Now, Israel has been actively pursuing socual media campaign in response to the criticism it has been facing from global leaders and others.

Although, unliike "All eyes on Israel" slogan, campaign pushed by Israel did not attract much attention. Reason being, late response and loosing support from its top allies including the United States. Other inclue, high death toll in Gaza. According to the Health Ministry of Gaza, more than 34,000 were killed since IDF targetted the neighbouring country.

What is the current situation in Rafah?

Israeli tanks mounted raids across Rafah in defiance of the World Court for a second day on Wednesday, after Washington said the assault did not amount to a major ground operation in the southern Gazan city that US officials have warned Israel to avoid.

Israel sent its tanks into the heart of Rafah for the first time on Tuesday, despite an order from the International Court of Justice to end its attacks on the city, where many Palestinians had taken refuge from widespread bombardment.

The United States, Israel's closest ally, reiterated its opposition to a major Israeli ground offensive in Rafah but said on Tuesday it did not believe such an operation was under way.

Rafah residents said on Wednesday that Israeli tanks had pushed into Tel Al-Sultan in western Rafah and Yibna and near Shaboura in the centre before retreating towards a buffer zone on the border with Egypt, in contrast with offensives elsewhere.

(With inputs from agency)

