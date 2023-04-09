Israel conducts fresh raids on Syria as Palestine conflict continues for Al-Aqsa Mosque

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israeli police escort Jewish visitors marking the holiday pf Passover to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Amid the tensions that erupted after the Israeli Police raid at a mosque in Jerusalem, thousands of Jews visited the Al-Aqsa compound under heavy police guard Sunday, ignoring the recent attacks that killed three people including two British-Israeli sisters in the past two days.

The major religious congregation happened despite six rockets being launched from southern Syria at the Golan Heights on Saturday night and early Sunday in two separate barrages hours apart, with three landing in Israeli territory, Times of Israel reported quoting the military.

Further, the Israeli military said it carried out artillery and drone strikes in southern Syria with an aim to target the launchers that had been used to attack Tel Aviv.

Besides, the defence forces claimed Israeli fighter jets carried out additional airstrikes near the capital Damascus. A Damascus-based Palestinian group loyal to the Syrian government claimed responsibility for the first round of rockets, saying it was retaliating for the Al-Aqsa raids.

Violence at the shrine triggered rocket fire by Palestinian militants

The violence at the shrine triggered rocket fire by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, starting Wednesday, and Israeli airstrikes targeted both areas. Late on Saturday and early Sunday, militants in Syria fired rockets in two salvos toward Israel and the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

In the first salvo, one rocket landed in a field in the Golan Heights. Fragments of another destroyed missile fell into Jordanian territory near the Syrian border, Jordan’s military reported. In the second round, two of the rockets crossed the border into Israel, with one being intercepted and the second landing in an open area, the Israeli military said.

Israel responded with artillery fire into the area in Syria from where the rockets were fired. Later, the military said Israeli fighter jets attacked Syrian army sites, including a compound of Syria’s 4th Division and radar and artillery posts.

Erdogan discussed the violence in a telephone call with Israeli counterpart

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the violence in a telephone call with Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog late Saturday, telling Herzog that Muslims could not remain silent about the “provocations and threats” against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and said the hostilities that have spread to Gaza and Lebanon should not be allowed to escalate further.

In addition to the cross-border fighting, three people were killed over the weekend in Palestinian attacks in Israel and the occupied West Bank. The funeral for two British-Israeli sisters, Maia and Rina Dee, who were killed in a shooting was scheduled for Sunday at a cemetery in the Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion in the occupied West Bank.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Israel-Palestine conflict: 2 killed in West Bank after Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza

Latest World News