Iran warns of using 'weapons never deployed before' as Israeli PM weigh response to missile and drone attack

Israel-Iran tensions: Despite the United States pressing hard to ease the tensions in the Middle East, a top Iranian official has now threatened to use weapons which have not been used until now. The latest statement pointed Tehran could use tactical weapons, which are considered "mini" nuclear against Israel.

While speaking to Al-Mayadeen News, an Iran-aligned Lebanese news outlet, Abolfazl Amoui, spokesperson for Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said that Tehran has prepared to use weapons it has not previously deployed ever since it launched a fresh aggression against Israel. "We will confront any Israeli aggression and respond to it. We are ready to use weapons that we have not used before. We have plans for all scenarios and we call on the Zionists to act rationally," said Amoui.

Iran President warns Israel of 'heavier and regrettable response'

Earlier, President Ebrahim Raisi also warned Jerusalem to face the worst-ever attack. However, he did not elaborate much about the weapons it could use. Similar statements were also echoed by Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian who warned Israel and the United States of a much larger response if there is any retaliation for its mass drone and missile attack on Israeli territory overnight. The response from the top leaders came as Israel said "The campaign is not over yet".

"At this juncture, the Islamic Republic of Iran has no intention of continuing defensive operations," he posted on X, and added: "But if necessary, it will not hesitate to protect its legitimate interests against any new aggression."Amirabdollahian called the attack "exercising the right of legitimate defence” and said it shows Iran’s responsible approach to “regional and international peace and security."

Israel military vows response to Iran attack

Although the situation has remained normal on the ground for the past two days, with no major attack being reported by Israel or any neighbouring regions, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) awaited word on how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would respond. Earlier, the IDF had warned of regressive measures against Iran's latest episode. According to the sources of news agency Reuters, Netanyahu on Monday summoned his war cabinet for the second time in less than 24 hours to weigh a response to Iran's weekend missile and drone attack.

"This launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, and drones into Israeli territory will be met with a response," he said at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, which sustained some damage in Saturday night's attack. The prospect of Israeli retaliation has alarmed many Iranians already enduring economic pain and tighter social and political controls since protests in 2022-23.

