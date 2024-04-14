Iran claims it had already informed US about 'limited' attack on Israel for 'self-defence'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian said Tehran had informed the United States its attack on Israel would be "limited" and for self-defence. He said Israel's neighbours had also been informed of its planned strikes 72 hours in advance.

The Islamic Republic's mission to the United Nations said its actions were aimed at punishing "Israeli crimes", but that it now "deemed the matter concluded". However, Iran warned Israel and the United States of a much larger response if there is any retaliation for its mass drone and missile attack on Israeli territory overnight, as Israel said "the campaign is not over yet".

US says it doesn't want conflict to go out of hands

The threat of open warfare erupting between the arch Middle East foes and dragging in the United States has put the region on edge as Washington said America did not seek conflict with Iran but would not hesitate to protect its forces and Israel.

Iranian Army Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri warned on television that "our response will be much larger than tonight's military action if Israel retaliates against Iran" and told Washington its bases could also be attacked if it helped Israel retaliate.

Biden vows "ironclad support" to Israel

US President Joe Biden has pledged "ironclad" support for Israel against Iran but did not announce any military response on Saturday night, saying instead he would coordinate a diplomatic response with other Western leaders.

It is worth mentioning Iran launched the attack over a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Syria on April 1 that killed top Revolutionary Guards commanders and followed months of clashes between Israel and Iran's regional allies, triggered by the war in Gaza. However, the attack from hundreds of missiles and drones, mostly launched from inside Iran, caused only modest damage in Israel as most were shot down with the help of the US, Britain and Jordan. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said despite thwarting the attack, the military campaign was not over and "we must be prepared for every scenario".

(With inputs from agency)

