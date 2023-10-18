Israel-Hamas War LIVE: US President Joe Biden arrives in Tel Aviv, hugs PM Netanyahu

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden lands in Tel Aviv

Israel-Hamas War: US President Joe Biden, whose Air Force flight took off from Washington on Tuesday, expressed dismay over the killing of over 500 Palestinians and said he is "outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted". Although it was not immediately clear who fired the rocket that led to a catastrophic situation in the hospital, Gaza authorities claimed Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) behind the attack. Meanwhile, IDF has released footage of the airstrike wherein it claimed Gaza Jihadists attacked the ill-fated hospital.

On Wednesday, the Israel-Hamas war entered the 11th day, with both sides claiming over 5,000 people were killed in cross-firings.

This is a LIVE blog for the Israel-Hamas war where you can get all the latest developments related to the catastrophic situation in Gaza and Israel too. Scroll down patiently to get all the latest updates.

Latest World News