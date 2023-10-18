Wednesday, October 18, 2023
     
  Israel-Hamas War LIVE: US President Joe Biden arrives in Tel Aviv, hugs PM Netanyahu
Israel-Hamas War LIVE: US President Joe Biden arrives in Tel Aviv, hugs PM Netanyahu

Israel-Hamas War: US President Joe Biden has just landed in Tel Aviv as Jordan cancelled a planned summit with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II as Jordan believes it “would not be able to stop the war now."

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Jerusalem Updated on: October 18, 2023 13:37 IST
Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden lands in Tel Aviv

Israel-Hamas War: US President Joe Biden, whose Air Force flight took off from Washington on Tuesday, expressed dismay over the killing of over 500 Palestinians and said he is "outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted". Although it was not immediately clear who fired the rocket that led to a catastrophic situation in the hospital, Gaza authorities claimed Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) behind the attack. Meanwhile, IDF has released footage of the airstrike wherein it claimed Gaza Jihadists attacked the ill-fated hospital.

On Wednesday, the Israel-Hamas war entered the 11th day, with both sides claiming over 5,000 people were killed in cross-firings.

This is a LIVE blog for the Israel-Hamas war where you can get all the latest developments related to the catastrophic situation in Gaza and Israel too. Scroll down patiently to get all the latest updates.

 

Live updates :ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR LIVE (OCT 18)

  • Oct 18, 2023 1:28 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    US President Joe Biden lands in Tel Aviv to meet Netanyahu and war victims

    US President Joe Biden has just arrived in Tel Aviv where he is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the family members of those killed in war.

  • Oct 18, 2023 12:47 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    US State Department raises travel advisory for Lebanon

    The US State Department has raised the travel advisory for Lebanon, urging people not to travel to the country “due to the unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hizballah or other armed militant factions.”

  • Oct 18, 2023 12:35 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Western intelligence leaders wary of potential fallout in their countries

    Leaders of Western intelligence services said they are attuned to the potential fallout in their home countries of the deadly attacks by Hamas on Israel.
    Representatives from intelligence agencies from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and Australia — a coalition known as the “Five Eyes” — convened in California to discuss Chinese economic espionage. But the meeting unfolded against the backdrop of the conflict in the Middle East.

  • Oct 18, 2023 12:23 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    4-way summit in Jordan of Biden and other leaders cancelled

    Jordan has called off a four-way summit scheduled for Wednesday with US President Joe Biden and other leaders, the country’s foreign minister told state-run television.
    Ayman Safadi told al-Mamlaka TV that the war between Israel and Hammas was “pushing the region to the brink” and the summit would be postponed.

  • Oct 18, 2023 12:11 PM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Hezbollah says it hit Israeli tank, inflicting casualties

    Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group says its fighters have hit an Israeli Merkava tank with an anti-tank missile, inflicting casualties among the troops. The group said the attack early Wednesday targeted an Israeli army position across the border from the Lebanese village of Aita al-Shaab. The Israeli army said it is checking reports that an anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon.

  • Oct 18, 2023 11:46 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Arab countries at UN demand immediate cease-fire

    The 22 Arab countries at the United Nations joined in demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza following the devastating explosion and fire at a Gaza City hospital.
    Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian U.N. ambassador, said Arab Group members are “outraged by this massacre” and also united in demanding the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid and preventing “forcible displacement” of Palestinians.

  • Oct 18, 2023 11:45 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Islamic Jihad group denies responsibility for hospital blast

    The Palestinain Islamic Jihad group denied Israel’s claim that it was behind the deadly blast at Al-Ahli hospital. It accused Israel of “trying hard to evade responsibility for the brutal massacre it committed.”
    “The accusations promoted by the enemy are baseless,” Islamic Jihad said, adding that the group “does not use places of worship or public facilities, especially hospitals, as military centers or weapons stores.”

  • Oct 18, 2023 11:45 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Residents line up to collect scant water supplies in Gaza

    Palestinians desperate for water lined up to fill bottles and large jugs Tuesday at a desalination plant in Gaza.
    Children and men took turns using a hose in Nusairat to fill containers that they hauled away using bicycles, a wheelchair and a cart pulled by a donkey.

  • Oct 18, 2023 11:44 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    WATCH: IDF releases footage of Gaza hospital airstrike, denies involvement

    The Israeli military says it had no involvement in an explosion that killed hundreds of people at a Gaza City hospital and that the blast was caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket.

  • Oct 18, 2023 11:42 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    IDF announces Gaza humanitarian zone as Biden heads to Tel Aviv amid hospital attack

     Amid US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel, the IDF announced the creation of a humanitarian zone in southern Gaza where international aid will be provided, after days of negotiations with Egypt, the US and others to create a safe zone for fleeing Gazans. 

