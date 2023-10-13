Royal Navy ships, P8 aircraft to be deployed in Mediterranean as Rishi Sunak assures support to Israel

Follow us on Image Source : AP Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak records a video message about the situation in Israel at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, England.

Israel-Hamas War: Extending support to war-torn Israel, the United Kingdom is sending Royal Navy ships and other military assets for their deployment to the eastern Mediterranean to support humanitarian efforts and maritime patrol in the region.

In addition to this, UK surveilliance aircraft will also patrol in the region to keep a check on terrorist activities and make sure no transport of weapons take place between the terrori groups.

The UK is likely to deploy its P8 aircraft, surveillance assets, two Royal Navy ships – RFA Lyme Bay and RFA Argus – three merlin helicopters and a company of Royal Marines in support of Israel.

"We must be unequivocal in making sure the types of horrific scenes we have seen this week will not be repeated. Alongside our allies, the deployment of our world class military will support efforts to ensure regional stability and prevent further escalation," Rishi Sunak.

"Our military and diplomatic teams across the region will also support international partners to re-establish security and ensure humanitarian aid reaches the thousands of innocent victims of this barbaric attack from Hamas terrorists," he said.

“The monstrous terrorist attacks committed by Hamas in recent days have proven why the UK must support Israel’s absolute right to self-defence and deter malign external interference. No nation should stand alone in the face of such evil and today’s deployment will ensure Israel does not,” UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps.

“The Royal Navy Task Group, RAF (Royal Air Force) operations and our wider military support will be an undeniable display of the UK’s resolve to ensure Hamas’s terrorist campaign fails, whilst reminding those who seek to inflame tensions that the forces of freedom stand with the Israeli people,” he said.

With inputs from PTI

