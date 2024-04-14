Sunday, April 14, 2024
     
Somali pirates release hijacked ship MV Abdullah after getting ransom of $5 million

The MV Abdullah, a Bangladesh-flagged bulk carrier - a type of merchant ship used to transport large amounts of cargo - was hijacked in March as it was heading from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Mogadishu (Somalia) Updated on: April 14, 2024 15:16 IST
Somali Pirates
Image Source : AP Somali Pirates (Representational Image)

In a major development, Somali pirates released a hijacked ship, MV Abdullah, and its crew of 23 early on Sunday after a $5 million ransom was paid, according to two pirates. "The money was brought to us two nights ago as usual... we checked whether the money was fake or not. Then we divided the money into groups and left, avoiding the government forces," Abdirashiid Yusuf, one of the pirates, told news agency Reuters. He added the ship had been released with all its crew.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.

