Putin dials Netanyahu and vows to end Israel-Hamas war, PM affirms 'won't stop until it wipes out militants'

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Kremlin in 2020.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephonic conversation on Monday wherein the former condoled the killing of civilians in Israel and affirmed his support for resolving the ongoing crisis. According to the statement released by the Kremlin, the Russian President expressed his sincere condolences to the families and friends of the Israeli victims and stressed his total rejection and condemnation of any actions that result in civilian casualties, including among women and children.

During the conversation, Putin laid out the steps being taken by Russia to help normalise the situation, to prevent the further escalation of violence and to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip. Notably, Putin had recently spoken to the leaders of Palestine, Egypt, Iran and Syria where he stressed about the Israel-Hamas war.

Netanyahu's staunch reply to Putin

However, in his staunch words, Netanyahu affirmed that Israel had been attacked by brutal and abhorrent murderers, and added his military would not stop preventing the Hamas militants from ruining his country. Netanyahu asserted the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) would not stop until it dismantled the militant group which he dubbed as a replica of ISIS.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke today with Russian President Putin. The PM made it clear that Israel had been attacked by brutal and abhorrent murderers, had gone to war determined and united, and would not stop until it had destroyed Hamas's military and governing capabilities," Prime Minister of Israel's Office wrote on a social media platform.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Latest World News