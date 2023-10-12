Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Netanyahu vows to 'wipe out' Hamas from Earth as it beheads children, women

Follow us on Image Source : AP The residential area of Gaza was destroyed by the massive airstrikes launched by IDF.

As the ongoing war entered the sixth day on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the media reports that claimed Hamas militants beheaded soldiers, children and raped women in their attack on Israel. Netanyahu, in a late-night televised address, detailed some of the atrocities that took place during the attack. He said boys and girls were shot in the head and that people had been burned alive and vowed that Israel would “crush and destroy” the militant group.

At least 1,200 Israelis were killed in the attack, which set off a fierce Israeli response in the Gaza Strip. According to the official data, nearly 4,000 people have been killed since the war broke out on October 7, Saturday.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who has been directing the Israeli Defence Forces, vowed to wipe out Hamas from the earth.

This is a LIVE blog where you can get all the latest updates related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Scroll down patiently to get BREAKING NEWS from the conflict zone.

