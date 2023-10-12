Thursday, October 12, 2023
     
  Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Netanyahu vows to 'wipe out' Hamas from Earth as it beheads children, women
Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Netanyahu vows to 'wipe out' Hamas from Earth as it beheads children, women

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas beheaded soldiers and raped women in their attack on Israel, and he vowed that Israel would "crush and destroy" the militant group. Netanyahu said every Hamas member was a "dead man."

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Jerusalem Updated on: October 12, 2023 11:29 IST
The residential area of Gaza was destroyed by the massive
Image Source : AP The residential area of Gaza was destroyed by the massive airstrikes launched by IDF.

As the ongoing war entered the sixth day on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the media reports that claimed Hamas militants beheaded soldiers, children and raped women in their attack on Israel. Netanyahu, in a late-night televised address, detailed some of the atrocities that took place during the attack. He said boys and girls were shot in the head and that people had been burned alive and vowed that Israel would “crush and destroy” the militant group.

At least 1,200 Israelis were killed in the attack, which set off a fierce Israeli response in the Gaza Strip. According to the official data, nearly 4,000 people have been killed since the war broke out on October 7, Saturday.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who has been directing the Israeli Defence Forces, vowed to wipe out Hamas from the earth.

This is a LIVE blog where you can get all the latest updates related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Scroll down patiently to get BREAKING NEWS from the conflict zone.

 

 

 

Live updates :Israel-HAMAS WAR LIVE UPDATES (OCT 12)

  • Oct 12, 2023 11:29 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Israel's military kills senior Hamas naval commander

    A senior officer from Hamas' naval division in the Rafah Brigade, has been killed this morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in its latest report on Thursday. According to the IDF, Muhammad Abu Shamleh's residence was being used as a storage facility for "naval weapons intended to carry out terrorist operations against Israel."

  • Oct 12, 2023 10:57 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Hezbollah accuses US for attacks in Israel

    Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group on Wednesday blasted the United States for its support of Israel, saying that sending an aircraft carrier to the region “will not scare our people or the resistance movements that are ready for the confrontation.”

  • Oct 12, 2023 10:56 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Israel tells residents in north to shelter after “hostile aircraft” enter from Lebanon

    The Israeli military said that hostile aircraft had entered the country from Lebanon, setting sirens blaring across northern Israel as it urged citizens there to shelter. The military did not specify the kind of aircraft. But Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah and Palestinian militants are known to have drones and gliders.

  • Oct 12, 2023 10:56 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    The number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22

    The number of US citizens confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to 22, the State Department said Wednesday. That’s an increase from the 14 who’d been confirmed dead one day earlier.

  • Oct 12, 2023 10:53 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    US warns its citizens to reconsider travel to Israel, West Bank

    The State Department upgraded its travel warning for Israel and the West Bank on Wednesday to Level 3, “reconsider travel.” It kept its travel advisory for Gaza at the department’s highest warning level, Level 4, meaning “do not travel.” The State Department cited extremists continuing to plot attacks, the possibility of violence erupting without warning, and increased demonstrations. 

  • Oct 12, 2023 10:53 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Biden calls Hamas attack deadliest day for Jews since Holocaust

    US President Joe Biden called the Hamas attack on Israel “the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust,” and a campaign of “pure cruelty.” Biden was addressing a roundtable with Jewish community leaders convened at the White House on Wednesday. “This attack was a campaign of pure cruelty, not just hate, but pure cruelty, against the Jewish people,” Biden said. He added: “I never really thought that I would see and have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children.”

  • Oct 12, 2023 10:51 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Netanyahu says soldiers beheaded, women raped in Hamas attack

     Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Hamas militants beheaded soldiers and raped women in their attack on Israel.
    Netanyahu, in a late night televised address, detailed some of the atrocities that took place during the attack. He said boys and girls were shot in the head and that people had been burned alive.

  • Oct 12, 2023 10:51 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Israel will ‘crush and destroy’ Hamas: Netanyahu

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Hamas beheaded soldiers and raped women in their attack on Israel, and he vowed that Israel would “crush and destroy” the militant group.
    Speaking in a late-night televised address as Israeli planes pounded Gaza, Netanyahu said every Hamas member was a “dead man.”

